Master-at-Arms Second Class Logann Parker, stationed aboard NSA Souda Bay, describes her job as a Military Working Dog Handler, what a typical day looks like for her and why she loves her dog and her job. This AFN Souda Bay's third installment of Rating the the Spotlight.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 05:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791998
|VIRIN:
|210414-N-SC038-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108299627
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|GR
|Hometown:
|HILLIARD, OH, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Rating in the Spotlight - MA2 Logann Parker (Military Working Dog Handler), by PO3 Timothy Ruple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT