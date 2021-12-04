Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rating in the Spotlight - MA2 Logann Parker (Military Working Dog Handler)

    GREECE

    04.12.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Timothy Ruple 

    AFN Souda Bay

    Master-at-Arms Second Class Logann Parker, stationed aboard NSA Souda Bay, describes her job as a Military Working Dog Handler, what a typical day looks like for her and why she loves her dog and her job. This AFN Souda Bay's third installment of Rating the the Spotlight.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 05:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791998
    VIRIN: 210414-N-SC038-1001
    Filename: DOD_108299627
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: GR
    Hometown: HILLIARD, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rating in the Spotlight - MA2 Logann Parker (Military Working Dog Handler), by PO3 Timothy Ruple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MWD
    Greece
    Military Working Dog Handler
    U.S. Navy
    NSA Souda Bay
    AFN Souda Bay

