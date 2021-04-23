Joint, local agencies combine to battle flames

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Firefighters assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, along with Guam Fire Department firefighters, 36th Security Forces Squadron and U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 responded, and extinguished a wildlands fire in Yigo, Guam, April 23, 2021. The departments' combined efforts led to the protection of local residents and preventing further damage to wildlife. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Devine Cox)