Firefighters assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, along with Guam Fire Department firefighters, 36th Security Forces Squadron and U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 responded, and extinguished a wildlands fire in Yigo, Guam, April 23, 2021. The departments' combined efforts led to the protection of local residents and preventing further damage to wildlife. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Devine Cox)
Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 03:17
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|791988
VIRIN:
|210423-F-ZP572-1001
Filename:
|DOD_108299590
Length:
|00:01:30
Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint, local agencies combine to battle flames, by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
