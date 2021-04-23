Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint, local agencies combine to battle flames

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.23.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Firefighters assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, along with Guam Fire Department firefighters, 36th Security Forces Squadron and U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 responded, and extinguished a wildlands fire in Yigo, Guam, April 23, 2021. The departments' combined efforts led to the protection of local residents and preventing further damage to wildlife. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Devine Cox)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 03:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint, local agencies combine to battle flames, by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    guam
    firefighters
    36th wing
    andersden afb

