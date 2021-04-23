Local Repair Saves $400,000 - B-roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/791983" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

How well would a C-130J Super Hercules fly without its tail? Luckily Yokota Airmen don’t have to find out.



Since late March, the 374th Air Mobility Squadron and 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron coordinators have hosted a contract field team to conduct repairs on four C-130J aircraft at Yokota.