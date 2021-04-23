How well would a C-130J Super Hercules fly without its tail? Luckily Yokota Airmen don’t have to find out.
Since late March, the 374th Air Mobility Squadron and 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron coordinators have hosted a contract field team to conduct repairs on four C-130J aircraft at Yokota.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 23:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791983
|VIRIN:
|210423-F-BE965-231
|Filename:
|DOD_108299418
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Local Repair Saves $400,000 - B-roll, by SSgt Braden Anderson, SSgt Jessica Avallone and SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT