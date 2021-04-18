U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in Exercise Rolling Thunder 21.2 at Fort Bragg, NC., April 22, 2021. Exercise Rolling Thunder 21.2 is a live-fire artillery exercise where 10th Marines employed distributed fires via simulated Expeditionary Advanced Bases (EAB’s). The training is designed to increase 2d MARDIV’s combat readiness against a peer competitor. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 19:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791954
|VIRIN:
|210418-M-AJ027-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108299125
|Length:
|00:04:57
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rolling Thunder 21.1 HIMARS, by Cpl Noah Ralphs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
