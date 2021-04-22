Secretary of State Blinken Participates in the Virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, Part 4
DC, UNITED STATES
04.22.2021
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Blinken Participates in the Virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, Part 4
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 18:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|791938
|Filename:
|DOD_108298985
|Length:
|01:01:41
|Location:
|DC, US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Blinken Participates in the Virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, Part 4
LEAVE A COMMENT