    Charlie Company Graduation

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. simon saravia 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New Marines of Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, march in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 22, 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 19:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791935
    VIRIN: 210422-M-HJ365-414
    Filename: DOD_108298959
    Length: 00:58:53
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    recruits
    marines
    recruiting
    MCRDSD
    sandiego

