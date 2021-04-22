Charlie Company Graduation

New Marines of Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, march in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 22, 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 19:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791935
|VIRIN:
|210422-M-HJ365-414
|Filename:
|DOD_108298959
|Length:
|00:58:53
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
