    AZNG Assists Tohono O'odham Nation with Food and Supply Distribution

    SELLS, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers load supplies onto trucks at a distribution site in Sells, Ariz., April 22, 2021. Representatives from each of the 11 districts on the Tohono O’odham Nation came to pick up food and supplies to distribute throughout their local communities.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 17:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791929
    VIRIN: 210422-Z-CC902-001
    Filename: DOD_108298927
    Length: 00:05:07
    Location: SELLS, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG Assists Tohono O'odham Nation with Food and Supply Distribution, by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arizona National Guard
    POV
    framed
    COVID-19
    AZCV19
    Tohono O’odham Nation

