    Welcome to Big Sky Country

    UNITED STATES

    01.31.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    This production was created to highlight the Airmen and mission of the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 16:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791922
    VIRIN: 210422-F-SY677-0001
    PIN: 616372
    Filename: DOD_108298806
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to Big Sky Country, by SSgt Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ICBM
    Malmstrom AFB
    341st Missile Wing
    Minuteman III
    Big Sky Country

