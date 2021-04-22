Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Leaders Testify Before House Subcommittees, Part 2

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Two House Armed Services subcommittees hold a hearing about the F-35 program's accomplishments, issues and risks. The Subcommittee on Readiness and the Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces hear testimony from: Air Force Lt. Gen. Eric T. Fick, program executive officer in the F-35 Joint Program Office, Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment; and Air Force Brig. Gen. David W. Abba, director of the F-35 Integration Office, April 22, 2021.

    Part 2 of 2.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 17:06
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:39:33
