Air Force Leaders Testify Before House Subcommittees, Part 2

Two House Armed Services subcommittees hold a hearing about the F-35 program's accomplishments, issues and risks. The Subcommittee on Readiness and the Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces hear testimony from: Air Force Lt. Gen. Eric T. Fick, program executive officer in the F-35 Joint Program Office, Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment; and Air Force Brig. Gen. David W. Abba, director of the F-35 Integration Office, April 22, 2021.
Part 2 of 2.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 17:06
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|791920
|Filename:
|DOD_108298798
|Length:
|01:39:33
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
