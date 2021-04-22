Air Force Leaders Testify Before House Subcommittees, Part 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two House Armed Services subcommittees hold a hearing about the F-35 program's accomplishments, issues and risks. The Subcommittee on Readiness and the Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces hear testimony from: Air Force Lt. Gen. Eric T. Fick, program executive officer in the F-35 Joint Program Office, Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment; and Air Force Brig. Gen. David W. Abba, director of the F-35 Integration Office, April 22, 2021.



Part 2 of 2.