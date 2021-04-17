Interviews of Sgt. Marcus Nutting, a practical nursing specialist with 811th Hospital Center, 139th Medical Brigade, and Maj. Denise Sons, a perioperative nurse with 811th Hospital Center, 139th Medical Brigade, on the 811th Hospital Center Combined Training Exercise, April 16-21, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. The 811th Hospital Center is preparing for an upcoming deployment to U.S. Army Central. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 16:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|791913
|VIRIN:
|210417-A-FK859-490
|Filename:
|DOD_108298741
|Length:
|00:05:38
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 811th Hospital Center Interviews, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
