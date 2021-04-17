Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    811th Hospital Center Interviews

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Interviews of Sgt. Marcus Nutting, a practical nursing specialist with 811th Hospital Center, 139th Medical Brigade, and Maj. Denise Sons, a perioperative nurse with 811th Hospital Center, 139th Medical Brigade, on the 811th Hospital Center Combined Training Exercise, April 16-21, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. The 811th Hospital Center is preparing for an upcoming deployment to U.S. Army Central. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 16:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 791913
    VIRIN: 210417-A-FK859-490
    Filename: DOD_108298741
    Length: 00:05:38
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 811th Hospital Center Interviews, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Hospital
    CTE
    139th Medical Brigade
    811th Hospital Center

