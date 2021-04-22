Military Adjacent

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



My dad was a Marine. We started out in Jacksonville North Carolina. In first grade we moved to New Orleans, Louisiana. That was a great experience, even as a child being there. Then we moved back in fifth grade and I made some friends and I enjoyed being around them. Halfway through seventh grade, we moved to Okinawa Japan. I was devastated to leave all my friends, middle school. Important years in your life. Then when we got to Okinawa after some time, I enjoyed the culture and being around the people there and getting to know lots of dependents. Halfway through 10th grade we had to move back. We got lucky we got to be stationed back in Jacksonville North Carolina. I was able to pick up with my same friends that we left in seventh grade. I definitely enjoyed being a military dependent, but looking back, it took me becoming an adult to realize how much I enjoyed being a military dependent.

Being a military spouse was definitely a surprise because I went to college four hours away from where I grew up and did not have a military base anywhere near. Little did I know I’d meet someone going into the military. Then being a military spouse. I’m very proud to be an Air Force military spouse. I’m very proud of what my husband does continuing to be part of the military.

I do remember our first Valentines. He called from basic training and I was not expecting that phone call. I know its very limited the amount of times you can make a phone call or when you can make a phone call. I was so excited on Valentines that he called me and we got to talk on that day and that was a great experience.

I’ve always liked playing school. I know that sounds silly, but I’ve always enjoyed helping others. I want to make a difference in kids lives and now I’m in my 20th year as an educator, its hard to believe that I’ve been doing it that long, but I love it everyday still. That’s hard for some people to say, but I really enjoy going to school and helping kids and helping them figure out what they want to be when they grow up.

I enjoy teaching military children. I can definitely relate to them with them having moved. Especially at the elementary age. They may have gone to one or two schools at that point. I think I can make a good connection with them and empathize with what they are going through and tell them this will build good character. I know they don’t understand at that point, but I enjoy working with military children.