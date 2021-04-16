COVID-19 Vaccine FAQ: Can I Go 42 Days Between the Two-Dose Vaccines?

COVID-19 Task Force Lead for Naval Medical Forces Pacific Cmdr. Tim Whiting, public health nurse, answers a frequently asked question about how long to wait between first and second doses of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 14:47
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|791897
|VIRIN:
|210416-N-UJ980-906
|Filename:
|DOD_108298482
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
