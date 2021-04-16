Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC promotes safety, camaraderie during motorcycle ride

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker  

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    To help promote safety and build camaraderie, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command’s Operations, Plans, and Training directorates hosted a group motorcycle ride in the Hampton Roads area, April 16, 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 14:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791890
    VIRIN: 210416-F-JM722-2001
    Filename: DOD_108298384
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC promotes safety, camaraderie during motorcycle ride, by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Motorcycle

    Safety

    TRADOC

