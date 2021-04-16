To help promote safety and build camaraderie, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command’s Operations, Plans, and Training directorates hosted a group motorcycle ride in the Hampton Roads area, April 16, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 14:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791890
|VIRIN:
|210416-F-JM722-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108298384
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC promotes safety, camaraderie during motorcycle ride, by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
