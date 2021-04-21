Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Clearing up Covid-19 Vaccine Rumors

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Video by Sgt. William Washburn 

    88th Readiness Division

    With one vaccine suspended Lt. Col. Daniel Gray, Senior Nurse Advisor for the 88th Readiness Division, clears up some of the things being said about that vaccine as well as other.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 14:28
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 791887
    VIRIN: 210421-A-KP604-001
    Filename: DOD_108298192
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clearing up Covid-19 Vaccine Rumors, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    US Army Reserves
    USAR
    88th Readiness Division
    Covid-19

