Clearing up Covid-19 Vaccine Rumors

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/791887" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

With one vaccine suspended Lt. Col. Daniel Gray, Senior Nurse Advisor for the 88th Readiness Division, clears up some of the things being said about that vaccine as well as other.