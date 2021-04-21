With one vaccine suspended Lt. Col. Daniel Gray, Senior Nurse Advisor for the 88th Readiness Division, clears up some of the things being said about that vaccine as well as other.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 14:28
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|791887
|VIRIN:
|210421-A-KP604-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108298192
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Clearing up Covid-19 Vaccine Rumors, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT