    Corps Connection, Earth Day 2021 Special Edition

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this special edition of Corps Connection we highlight some of the environmental projects and missions USACE is working on around the nation.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 12:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 791867
    VIRIN: 210422-A-OI229-300
    Filename: DOD_108297921
    Length: 00:10:06
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps Connection, Earth Day 2021 Special Edition, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Environment
    Earth Day
    Corps Connection

