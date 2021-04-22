Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biden and Harris Opening Remarks at Leaders Summit on Climate - Day 1 The White House

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden make introductory comments at the International Leaders Summit on Climate - Day 1.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 11:44
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 791862
    Filename: DOD_108297883
    Length: 00:15:03
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    POTUS
    Joe Biden
    VPOTUS
    climate
    Kamala Harris
    International Leaders Summit on Climate

