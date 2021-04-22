Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    $1.15 Billion in Hurricane Recovery Projects Kick off on Camp Lejeune

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Cpl. Evan Falls 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Maj. Gen. Julian Alford, commanding general for Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Walter E. Gaskin, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and George Rogers, chief executive officer, RQ Construction, LLC, participate in a ground-breaking ceremony at the former headquarters for 10th Marine Regiment on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina April 22, 2021. U.S. Navy Capt. Miguel Dieguez, assistant chief of staff for facilities and environment, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune speaks about the $1.15 billion in Hurricane Recovery Projects. Military leaders and state officials kick off the first of seven military construction project packages to replace facilities on MCB Camp Lejeune, Marine Corps Air Station New River and MCAS Cherry Point damaged by Hurricane Florence in September 2018.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 11:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791861
    VIRIN: 210421-M-IR713-001
    Filename: DOD_108297882
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, $1.15 Billion in Hurricane Recovery Projects Kick off on Camp Lejeune, by Cpl Evan Falls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Seabees
    USMC
    MCIEAST
    Navy
    Marine Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT