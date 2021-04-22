$1.15 Billion in Hurricane Recovery Projects Kick off on Camp Lejeune

Maj. Gen. Julian Alford, commanding general for Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Walter E. Gaskin, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and George Rogers, chief executive officer, RQ Construction, LLC, participate in a ground-breaking ceremony at the former headquarters for 10th Marine Regiment on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina April 22, 2021. U.S. Navy Capt. Miguel Dieguez, assistant chief of staff for facilities and environment, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune speaks about the $1.15 billion in Hurricane Recovery Projects. Military leaders and state officials kick off the first of seven military construction project packages to replace facilities on MCB Camp Lejeune, Marine Corps Air Station New River and MCAS Cherry Point damaged by Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
