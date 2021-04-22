Earth Day: Restore Our Earth

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



BG BECK: I’m Brigadier General Christopher Beck, the commander and division engineer of the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, Southwestern Division. While caring for our environment is a daily commitment, today we join billions of people around the world to celebrate Earth Day.



BG BECK: Earth Day was established in 1970 and has grown to over 190 countries around the world and over one billion participants. Each year, a theme is selected to help focus the efforts of this world-wide celebration. This year’s theme is “Restore Our Earth.”



BG BECK: There are many things people can do to help Restore Our Earth and it starts in your immediate environment. Simple things like cleaning up a park area, planting trees, clearing a hiking trail, or recycling waste can help Restore Our Earth. Simple efforts can make a big impact that will last for years to come.



BG BECK: One of the environmental restoration efforts that we do as the Corps of Engineers is make sure our water sources are healthy. We do that by surveying for native species.



BG BECK: Today, we’re at Lavon Lake in Wylie, Texas. We often talk about the routine maintenance of the dams that we manage but there’s a great environmental restoration effort that is part of our maintenance. These restoration efforts help us ensure we are managing and maintaining a healthy water source.



Jonathan Boyce: Recently, the stilling basin of the dam here at Lavon Lake went through a de-watering exercise and inspection. A team of engineers drained the water out of the stilling basin to inspect the floor of the basin and the structure to ensure the integrity of the flood risk reduction features.



Boyce: Simultaneously, a team of environmentalist worked in partnership with staff from Texas Parks and Wildlife and Texas A&M University to inspect the basin and downstream shoreline for aquatic resources such as native fish and freshwater mussels. Discovery of these native resources indicates the overall health of the aquatic system.



Boyce: This restoration effort is very important to make sure our projects are protecting the people in and around the lake from flooding and making sure their water source is healthy. During this survey, the environmental team was able to remove and relocate over 850 native mussels.



Brig. Gen. BECK: We take great pride in the protecting and maintaining the integrity of our natural resources. While the efforts are daily for many people, Earth Day is a great opportunity to educate and share with others how they can take care of and Restore Our Earth.



Brig. Gen. BECK: While we celebrate Earth Day today, as being the largest civic observance in the world, I encourage you everyday to do your part. Be aware, take care, and be kind to our environment.