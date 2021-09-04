During an interview with Dr. Kelly Blasko, mHealth clinical integration lead with the Defense Health Agency’s Connected Health Branch, Senior Airman Clayton Johnson, mobile medic with the U.S. Air Force, provides tips he uses to stay resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 10:12
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|791844
|VIRIN:
|210409-O-TV238-337
|Filename:
|DOD_108297635
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Provider Resilience with Dr. Kelly Blasko and Senior Airman Clayton Johnson, by Savannah Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
