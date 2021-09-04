Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Provider Resilience with Dr. Kelly Blasko and Senior Airman Clayton Johnson

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Video by Savannah Blackstock 

    Defense Health Agency Connected Health

    During an interview with Dr. Kelly Blasko, mHealth clinical integration lead with the Defense Health Agency’s Connected Health Branch, Senior Airman Clayton Johnson, mobile medic with the U.S. Air Force, provides tips he uses to stay resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021
    Category: Interviews
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Provider Resilience with Dr. Kelly Blasko and Senior Airman Clayton Johnson, by Savannah Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Healthcare

    Johnson
    Force Readiness
    digital health
    connected health
    COVID-19
    Provider Resilience

