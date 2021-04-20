Airman 1st Class Korey Sarantopoulos, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, repairs a government vehicle at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 20, 2021. Sarantopoulos repaired the heat, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system of a Ford F-150 truck. The HVAC system took approximately eight hours to repair.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 09:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|791840
|VIRIN:
|210420-F-ZX177-241
|Filename:
|DOD_108297608
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 31st LRS Airmen take care of business, by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
