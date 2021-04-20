Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st LRS Airmen take care of business

    ITALY

    04.20.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Korey Sarantopoulos, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, repairs a government vehicle at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 20, 2021. Sarantopoulos repaired the heat, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system of a Ford F-150 truck. The HVAC system took approximately eight hours to repair.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 09:39
    Location: IT

