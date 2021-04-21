Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report April 21, 2021

    GERMANY

    04.21.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lindsay Cryer and Chris Knoblauch

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: Check out how COVID-19 patients are safely transported from remote locations to Germany and Naval Station Rota welcomes it’s latest edition to the fleet.

    Category: Newscasts
    Location: DE

    This work, AFN Europe Report April 21, 2021, by SSgt Lindsay Cryer and Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS

    NAVSTA ROTA
    NAVEUR
    USS Arleigh Burke
    AFN Europe
    86th AES
    USAFE-AF

