On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: Check out how COVID-19 patients are safely transported from remote locations to Germany and Naval Station Rota welcomes it’s latest edition to the fleet.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 06:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|791822
|VIRIN:
|210421-F-JE861-677
|Filename:
|DOD_108297399
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AFN Europe Report April 21, 2021, by SSgt Lindsay Cryer and Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT