A pair of Ramstein AB C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft taking off from RAF Lakenheath for exercise Agile Liberty. This exercise demonstrates and develops the USAF's ability to provide rapid deployment of combat air power anytime and anywhere in conjunction with our NATO allies.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 08:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791807
|VIRIN:
|210419-F-WN564-708
|Filename:
|DOD_108297367
|Length:
|00:04:42
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Agile Liberty C-130J Super Hercules Launch and Takeoffs, by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT