    Agile Liberty C-130J Super Hercules Launch and Takeoffs

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.19.2021

    Video by Senior Airman John Ennis 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A pair of Ramstein AB C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft taking off from RAF Lakenheath for exercise Agile Liberty. This exercise demonstrates and develops the USAF's ability to provide rapid deployment of combat air power anytime and anywhere in conjunction with our NATO allies.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 08:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791807
    VIRIN: 210419-F-WN564-708
    Filename: DOD_108297367
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    This work, Agile Liberty C-130J Super Hercules Launch and Takeoffs, by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    Ramstein AB
    86th Airlift Wing
    48th Fighter Wing
    Agile Liberty

