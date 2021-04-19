Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue and Gold Squadron Taking Off for Exercise Agile Liberty

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.19.2021

    Video by Senior Airman John Ennis 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F-15C Eagles and F-15E Strike Eagles taking off from RAF Lakenheath for exercise Agile Liberty. This exercise demonstrates and develops the USAF's ability to provide rapid deployment of combat air power anytime and anywhere in conjunction with our NATO allies.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 08:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791806
    VIRIN: 210419-F-WN564-711
    Filename: DOD_108297359
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue and Gold Squadron Taking Off for Exercise Agile Liberty, by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    Agile Liberty
    Gold Squadron
    Blue Squadron

