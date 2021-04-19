Blue and Gold Squadron Taking Off for Exercise Agile Liberty

F-15C Eagles and F-15E Strike Eagles taking off from RAF Lakenheath for exercise Agile Liberty. This exercise demonstrates and develops the USAF's ability to provide rapid deployment of combat air power anytime and anywhere in conjunction with our NATO allies.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 08:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791806
|VIRIN:
|210419-F-WN564-711
|Filename:
|DOD_108297359
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
