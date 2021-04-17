First Army Observer Coach/Trainer B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Interviews of Lt. Col. Mariano Mesngon, the commander of 4th Battalion, 393rd Training Support Battalion (Medical), 120th Infantry Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dina Pang, the senior enlisted advisor for 4th Battalion, 393rd Training Support Battalion (Medical), 120th Infantry Brigade, of the role observer coach/trainers played during the 811th Hospital Center Combined Training Exercise, April 16-21, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. Mesngon served as the chief observer coach/trainer, and Pang served as the command sergeant major observer coach/trainer of the CTE. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)