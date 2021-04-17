Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army Observer Coach/Trainer B-Roll

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Interviews of Lt. Col. Mariano Mesngon, the commander of 4th Battalion, 393rd Training Support Battalion (Medical), 120th Infantry Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dina Pang, the senior enlisted advisor for 4th Battalion, 393rd Training Support Battalion (Medical), 120th Infantry Brigade, of the role observer coach/trainers played during the 811th Hospital Center Combined Training Exercise, April 16-21, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. Mesngon served as the chief observer coach/trainer, and Pang served as the command sergeant major observer coach/trainer of the CTE. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 21:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791781
    VIRIN: 210417-A-FK859-623
    Filename: DOD_108297034
    Length: 00:15:19
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, First Army Observer Coach/Trainer B-Roll, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First Army
    OC/T
    First Army OC/T

