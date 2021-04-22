Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frank Cable Namesake

    JAPAN

    04.22.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Captain Albert A. Alarcon of the USS Frank Cable (AS 40) tells the story of the Frank Taylor Cable, a naval architect that pioneered early submarine design.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 21:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791780
    VIRIN: 210422-N-UC197-1001
    Filename: DOD_108297017
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    (AS 40)
    submarine
    submarine tender
    USS Frank Cable
    Submarine Force Pacific
    USINDOPACOM

