Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    First Army Observer Coach/Trainer B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Soldiers of 4th Battalion, 393rd Training Support Battalion (Medical), 120th Infantry Brigade, serve as observer coach/trainers for the 811th Hospital Center, April 16-21, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 811th Hospital Center is preparing for a deployment to the U.S. Army Central area of responsibility later this year. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 21:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791775
    VIRIN: 210417-A-FK859-253
    Filename: DOD_108296982
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Army Observer Coach/Trainer B-Roll, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Army
    OC/T
    First Army OC/T

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT