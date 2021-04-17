Soldiers of 4th Battalion, 393rd Training Support Battalion (Medical), 120th Infantry Brigade, serve as observer coach/trainers for the 811th Hospital Center, April 16-21, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 811th Hospital Center is preparing for a deployment to the U.S. Army Central area of responsibility later this year. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 21:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791775
|VIRIN:
|210417-A-FK859-253
|Filename:
|DOD_108296982
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
This work, First Army Observer Coach/Trainer B-Roll, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
