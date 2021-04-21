New Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 21, 2021. Following graduation on April 22, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 20:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791772
|VIRIN:
|210421-M-HJ365-569
|Filename:
|DOD_108296944
|Length:
|00:08:27
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company motivational Run, by LCpl simon saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT