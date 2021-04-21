Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Charlie Company motivational Run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. simon saravia 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 21, 2021. Following graduation on April 22, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 20:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791772
    VIRIN: 210421-M-HJ365-569
    Filename: DOD_108296944
    Length: 00:08:27
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company motivational Run, by LCpl simon saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recruits
    marines
    recruiting
    MCRDSD
    sandiego

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT