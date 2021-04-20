Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers stand watch during Operation Safety Net

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Members of the Minnesota National Guard stand watch with the Minneapolis Police Department throughout the city of Minneapolis, April 20, 2021, as part of Operation Safety Net, the public safety effort to protect lives and property and ensure the right for people to peacefully protest during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. More than 3,000 Minnesota Guardsmen are on duty to ensure the safety and security of the local community. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 20:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791771
    VIRIN: 210420-Z-KO357-841
    Filename: DOD_108296926
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US 

    TAGS

    Minneapolis
    Minnesota National Guard
    Civil Unrest
    Operation Safety Net
    Chauvin Trial

