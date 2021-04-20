Members of the Minnesota National Guard stand watch with the Minneapolis Police Department throughout the city of Minneapolis, April 20, 2021, as part of Operation Safety Net, the public safety effort to protect lives and property and ensure the right for people to peacefully protest during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. More than 3,000 Minnesota Guardsmen are on duty to ensure the safety and security of the local community. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 20:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791771
|VIRIN:
|210420-Z-KO357-841
|Filename:
|DOD_108296926
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Minnesota National Guard Soldiers stand watch during Operation Safety Net, by SSG Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
