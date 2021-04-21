Melissa G. Dalton, acting assistant secretary of defense for strategy, plans and capabilities; Navy Adm. Charles A. Richard, commander of U.S. Strategic Command; and Army Gen. James H. Dickinson, commander of U.S. Space Command, speak before the House Armed Services Committee about the fiscal year 2022 budget request in regards to the overall posture of U.S. strategic forces and the stand-up of Spacecom, April 21, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 20:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|791767
|Filename:
|DOD_108296876
|Length:
|00:34:56
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, DOD, Stratcom, Spacecom Leaders Brief House Committee on FY 2022 Budget, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
