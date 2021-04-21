Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD, Stratcom, Spacecom Leaders Brief House Committee on FY 2022 Budget

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Melissa G. Dalton, acting assistant secretary of defense for strategy, plans and capabilities; Navy Adm. Charles A. Richard, commander of U.S. Strategic Command; and Army Gen. James H. Dickinson, commander of U.S. Space Command, speak before the House Armed Services Committee about the fiscal year 2022 budget request in regards to the overall posture of U.S. strategic forces and the stand-up of Spacecom, April 21, 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 20:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 791767
    Filename: DOD_108296876
    Length: 00:34:56
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DOD, Stratcom, Spacecom Leaders Brief House Committee on FY 2022 Budget, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

