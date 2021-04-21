DOD, Stratcom, Spacecom Leaders Brief House Committee on FY 2022 Budget

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Melissa G. Dalton, acting assistant secretary of defense for strategy, plans and capabilities; Navy Adm. Charles A. Richard, commander of U.S. Strategic Command; and Army Gen. James H. Dickinson, commander of U.S. Space Command, speak before the House Armed Services Committee about the fiscal year 2022 budget request in regards to the overall posture of U.S. strategic forces and the stand-up of Spacecom, April 21, 2021.

