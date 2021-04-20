U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), provide close fire support coordination to aircraft in their airspace, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-21, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, in Twentynine Palms, Calif., April 20, 2021. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assist in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 19:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791763
|VIRIN:
|210420-M-PO838-190
|Filename:
|DOD_108296810
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WTI 2-21: Close Fire Support, by LCpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
