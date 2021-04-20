Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    WTI 2-21: Close Fire Support

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), provide close fire support coordination to aircraft in their airspace, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-21, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, in Twentynine Palms, Calif., April 20, 2021. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assist in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz) 

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 19:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791763
    VIRIN: 210420-M-PO838-190
    Filename: DOD_108296810
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 2-21: Close Fire Support, by LCpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

     CAS
    Marine Aviation
    MAWTS-1
    WTI
    indirect fire support
    WTI 2-21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT