Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COL Leslie Curtis-Glanton

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Video by Tim Dewar 

    6th Medical Recruiting Battalion

    COL Leslie Curtis-Glanton didn't begin her Army nursing career until later in life. She takes 10 minutes out of her busy schedule to talk about her journey and what it has meant to her professionally and personally. This is another in the My Army Medicine Story series produced by the 6th Medical Recruiting Battalion.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 18:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 791761
    VIRIN: 210420-A-AA987-002
    Filename: DOD_108296788
    Length: 00:12:06
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COL Leslie Curtis-Glanton, by Tim Dewar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    My Army Medicince Story - COL Leslie Curtis-Glanton

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COL Leslie Curtis-Glanton
    6thMRBn

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT