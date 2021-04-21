video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/791761" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

COL Leslie Curtis-Glanton didn't begin her Army nursing career until later in life. She takes 10 minutes out of her busy schedule to talk about her journey and what it has meant to her professionally and personally. This is another in the My Army Medicine Story series produced by the 6th Medical Recruiting Battalion.