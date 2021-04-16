Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    192nd in 90 Seconds: April, 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham, Master Sgt. Jonathan Garcia and Staff Sgt. Johnisa Roberts

    192nd Wing

    The 192nd Wing's monthly social media news brief recaps events surrounding April 2021 drill and annual training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 18:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 791750
    VIRIN: 210416-Z-F3945-002
    Filename: DOD_108296664
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 192nd in 90 Seconds: April, 2021, by TSgt Lucretia Cunningham, MSgt Jonathan Garcia and SSgt Johnisa Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    News
    Virginia Air National Guard
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    192nd Wing
    192nd in 90 Seconds
    drill recap

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT