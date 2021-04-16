The 192nd Wing's monthly social media news brief recaps events surrounding April 2021 drill and annual training.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 18:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|791750
|VIRIN:
|210416-Z-F3945-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108296664
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 192nd in 90 Seconds: April, 2021, by TSgt Lucretia Cunningham, MSgt Jonathan Garcia and SSgt Johnisa Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT