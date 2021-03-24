F-16 Go Pro footage from the 148th Fighter Wing participating in AMALGAM DART 21-02. Amalgam Dart 21-02 provides NORAD the opportunity to hone homeland defense skills as Canadian, U.S., and NATO forces operated together in the Arctic.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 16:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791733
|VIRIN:
|210414-Z-F3901-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108296472
|Length:
|00:17:39
|Location:
|GL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 148th Fighter Wing F-16 Go Pro Footage, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
