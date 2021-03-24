Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    148th Fighter Wing F-16 Go Pro Footage

    GREENLAND

    03.24.2021

    Courtesy Video

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F-16 Go Pro footage from the 148th Fighter Wing participating in AMALGAM DART 21-02. Amalgam Dart 21-02 provides NORAD the opportunity to hone homeland defense skills as Canadian, U.S., and NATO forces operated together in the Arctic.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 16:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791733
    VIRIN: 210414-Z-F3901-0001
    Filename: DOD_108296472
    Length: 00:17:39
    Location: GL

    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard

