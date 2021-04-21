SOUTHERN STRIKE 2021

U.S. Navy, Lt. Cmdr. Ross Thomas of the Helicopter Marine Strike Squadron 60 (HSM-60) talks about how Exercise Southern Strike is a valuable training opportunity. Members are flying the MH-60R Seahawk during various mission sets from April 15 - 29. Approximately 2,000 service members, active, reserve, and National Guard are participating in the international, joint combat exercise at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, and Camp McCain Training Center. (U.S. National Guard video by A. Danielle Thomas)
