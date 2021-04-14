Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Ordnance Training Support Facility

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Brian Stevens 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Servicemembers with a military occupational specialty related to Ordnance receive a two-hour training session at the U.S. Army Ordnance Training Support Facility. The facility is used to educate servicemembers on how their specific MOS evolved from previous generations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 15:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 791720
    VIRIN: 210421-A-AG080-001
    Filename: DOD_108296381
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Ordnance
    Fort Lee
    Army
    Ordnance Training Support Facility
    Fort Lee News

