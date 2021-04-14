Servicemembers with a military occupational specialty related to Ordnance receive a two-hour training session at the U.S. Army Ordnance Training Support Facility. The facility is used to educate servicemembers on how their specific MOS evolved from previous generations.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 15:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|791720
|VIRIN:
|210421-A-AG080-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108296381
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Ordnance Training Support Facility, by Brian Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
