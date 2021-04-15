U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Del Mundo, comptroller superintendent, 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, congratulates DEOMI for reaching its fifty year in delivering education throughout the Department of Defense, at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, April 15, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 14:51
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|791710
|VIRIN:
|210415-F-HM700-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108296312
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DEOMI50- 156th Airlift Wing congratulates DEOMI for its 50th Anniversary, by SSgt Eliezer Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
