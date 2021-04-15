Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DEOMI50- 156th Airlift Wing congratulates DEOMI for its 50th Anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    04.15.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Del Mundo, comptroller superintendent, 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, congratulates DEOMI for reaching its fifty year in delivering education throughout the Department of Defense, at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, April 15, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 14:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 791710
    VIRIN: 210415-F-HM700-001
    Filename: DOD_108296312
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEOMI50- 156th Airlift Wing congratulates DEOMI for its 50th Anniversary, by SSgt Eliezer Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    PRANG
    PRNG
    DEOMI50

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT