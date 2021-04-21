Akilah Martin, a specialist on community resilience and environmental justice with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Chicago, discusses ways that the Pentagon's Climate Action Team is adapting installations to climate change.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 14:32
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|791704
|VIRIN:
|210421-O-PZ834-603
|Filename:
|DOD_108296268
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|US
