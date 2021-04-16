Central Virginia VA Health Care System reaches 40,000 vaccine milestone – all Veterans, spouses and eligible caregivers urged to sign-up as vaccine supply is ample

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



40,000 – that is the total number of individual doses the Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS) has administered to Veterans, staff, volunteers, spouses and eligible caregivers since the COVID-19 vaccine first shipped to health facilities in the United States in December. The milestone is a significant reminder of the concerted effort CVHCS staff have made during its response, now 13 months old.



As supply has increased, more than two-thirds of enrolled Veterans across Central Virginia have received at least one dose of the vaccine and CVHCS’s goal remains the same: 100-percent vaccination for all who are eligible and interested.



“We are urging all who are eligible to receive the vaccine,” said Linda Nierman, a registered nurse and the clinic manager in Richmond. “We want all Veterans, spouses, and eligible caregivers to consider the vaccine, do their research, and sign-up for an appointment at the first opportunity. We are ready, we have our process refined and want to make the vaccination process as easy as possible for all who are eligible.”



While CVHCS appointment schedulers have been calling enrolled Veterans since the vaccination effort began, all who are eligible may sign-up online at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/sign-up/introduction. As CVHCS has an ample supply of the vaccine, all eligible persons should take the first opportunity to get vaccinated, whether through CVHCS or county/state vaccine programs.



“Our appointment schedulers are keeping the clinic teams busy, here in Richmond and at our Community-Based Outpatient Clinics in Fredericksburg, Emporia and Charlottesville, which is great,” said Nierman. “We are all committed to this effort and want to continue to put vaccines in people’s arms. Our Veterans have been incredibly relieved and appreciative for the opportunity to receive the vaccine and we are happy to keep working until all who are eligible are vaccinated.”



Definitions of the eligible groups are:



Eligible Veterans: Anyone who served in the U.S. military is eligible to be vaccinated through VA.



Eligible Spouse: For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we define a spouse to include marriage, same-sex and common-law marriages. This includes a widow or widower of a Veteran. If you characterize your relationship as spousal, you can receive the vaccine. Please go to the Sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA page to register.



Eligible Caregivers: For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we define a caregiver as a family member or friend who provides care to the Veteran. Caregivers may help the Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing. They may also help the Veteran with tasks like shopping or transportation. (CVHCS Video by Megan Kon and T. T. Parish/Released)