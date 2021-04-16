Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve 113th Birthday

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Robert Haynes 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    A message from Gen. Michael X. Garrett and Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Sims, U.S. Army Forces Command, wishing the U.S. Army Reserve a happy 113th anniversary.

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 13:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 791694
    VIRIN: 210416-D-IY114-454
    Filename: DOD_108296048
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve 113th Birthday, by Robert Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve
    Reserve birthday

