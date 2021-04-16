Army Reserve 113th Birthday

A message from Gen. Michael X. Garrett and Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Sims, U.S. Army Forces Command, wishing the U.S. Army Reserve a happy 113th anniversary.
|04.16.2021
|04.21.2021 13:44
|PSA
|791694
|210416-D-IY114-454
|DOD_108296048
|00:01:11
|US
|0
|0
