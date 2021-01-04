Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Crucible

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A documentary showcasing the entirety of the culminating event before becoming a marine, the crucible, aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry and Cpl. Daniel Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 13:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791692
    VIRIN: 210401-M-BK403-304
    PIN: 16
    Filename: DOD_108295987
    Length: 00:18:09
    Location: SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Crucible, by LCpl Christopher McMurry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Documentary
    Parris Island
    Recruits
    Marines
    Crucible

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT