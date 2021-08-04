DLA Distribution Commanding General, USMC Brig. Gen. Keith Reventlow, and DLA Distribution Deputy Commander, Perry Knight, Senior Executive Service, deliver the 2021 sexual assault awareness and prevention message.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 12:51
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|791686
|VIRIN:
|210421-D-D0441-0001
|PIN:
|505763
|Filename:
|DOD_108295856
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Distribution sexual assault prevention message, by Matthew Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT