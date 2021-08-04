Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Distribution sexual assault prevention message

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Video by Matthew Mahoney 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Distribution Commanding General, USMC Brig. Gen. Keith Reventlow, and DLA Distribution Deputy Commander, Perry Knight, Senior Executive Service, deliver the 2021 sexual assault awareness and prevention message.

