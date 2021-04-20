Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exercise Rainier War Deployment Line B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Team McChord Airmen outprocess through a deployment line during Exercise Rainer War at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 20, 2021. Exercise Rainier War tests the 62nd Airlift Wing’s capability to plan, generate and execute a deployment tasking, sustain contingency operations, demonstrate full spectrum readiness while in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 13:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791678
    VIRIN: 210420-F-ZC075-1001
    Filename: DOD_108295831
    Length: 00:05:42
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Rainier War Deployment Line B-Roll, by SrA Tryphena Mayhugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exercise Rainier War
    Agile Combat Employment
    Accelerate Change

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT