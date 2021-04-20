Team McChord Airmen outprocess through a deployment line during Exercise Rainer War at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 20, 2021. Exercise Rainier War tests the 62nd Airlift Wing’s capability to plan, generate and execute a deployment tasking, sustain contingency operations, demonstrate full spectrum readiness while in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 13:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791678
|VIRIN:
|210420-F-ZC075-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108295831
|Length:
|00:05:42
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Rainier War Deployment Line B-Roll, by SrA Tryphena Mayhugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
