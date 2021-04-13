Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuji Viper 21.3

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    04.13.2021

    Video by Cpl. Kallahan Morris 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines, conduct a M240 Bravo and M2 Browning .50-caliber machine gun range during Fuji Viper 21.3 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, April 13, 2021. During this exercise, Marines honed tactics, techniques, and procedures to support expeditionary advanced base operations at the platoon and company level. 3/3 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kallahan Morris)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 11:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791636
    VIRIN: 210413-M-KM064-726
    Filename: DOD_108295470
    Length: 00:07:30
    Location: CAMP FUJI, JP 

    Camp Fuji
    3d Marine Regiment
    Fuji Viper
    3d Marine Division
    Indopacom
    Fuji Viper 21-3

