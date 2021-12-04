video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines, conduct a live-fire combat rehearsal during Fuji Viper 21.3 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, April 12, 2021. During this exercise, Marines honed tactics, techniques, and procedures to support expeditionary advanced base operations at the platoon and company level. 3/3 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kallahan Morris)