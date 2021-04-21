Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Now DeCA Spotlight - Katie Borskey

    RP, GERMANY

    04.21.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Katie Borskey, Vogelweh commissary checker, discusses the changes Defense Commissary Agency workers in Germany implemented during COVID-19.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 07:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 791632
    VIRIN: 210421-F-IP635-128
    Filename: DOD_108295461
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RP, DE

    Commissary
    DeCA

