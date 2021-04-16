Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5G - Get Connected TV

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel O'Brien 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Is your leadership style helping or hurting? You may think you're inspiring your troops when you're not. Learn about being a joy multiplier and not a joy thief.

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 06:28
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 791618
    VIRIN: 210416-F-VX070-001
    Filename: DOD_108295348
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5G - Get Connected TV, by SSgt Samuel O'Brien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mentor
    Joy
    Connection
    5G

