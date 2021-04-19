Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Reserve 113th Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.19.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Joy Dulen 

    7th Mission Support Command

    Maj. Gen. Christopher Mohan, commander of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and Brig. Gen. Wanda Williams, commander of the 7th Mission Support Command, wish the U.S. Army Reserve a happy 113th birthday.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 03:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 791610
    VIRIN: 210419-A-DG163-877
    Filename: DOD_108295321
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve 113th Birthday, by MSG Joy Dulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    USArmyReserve
    7th Mission Support Command
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT