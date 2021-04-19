Maj. Gen. Christopher Mohan, commander of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and Brig. Gen. Wanda Williams, commander of the 7th Mission Support Command, wish the U.S. Army Reserve a happy 113th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 03:47
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|791610
|VIRIN:
|210419-A-DG163-877
|Filename:
|DOD_108295321
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve 113th Birthday, by MSG Joy Dulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT