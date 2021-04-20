Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D Marine discusses Timor Leste supply relief

    MARRARA, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.20.2021

    Video by Cpl. Lydia Gordon 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps 1stLt. Katerina Desimone, an intelligence officer with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, participates in an interview regarding the preparation of supplies being shipped to Timor Leste following severe flooding in the country at the Portuguese Timorese Social Club, Marrara, NT, Australia, April 20, 2021. Marines attached to MRF-D and members of the Australian Defence Force volunteered to load flood relief supplies donated by the local Darwin community that will be shipped to aid the country of Timor Leste. U.S. Marine Corps community engagements in the Northern Territory and throughout the country add depth to our relationship with Australia and highlight the shared values between our nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Lydia Gordon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 03:29
    Category: Interviews
    Location: MARRARA, NT, AU
    Hometown: LONG ISLAND, NY, US

    HADR
    disaster relief
    humanitarian assistance
    flood relief
    Timor Leste
    MRF-D 21.2

