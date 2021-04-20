MRF-D Marine discusses Timor Leste supply relief

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps 1stLt. Katerina Desimone, an intelligence officer with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, participates in an interview regarding the preparation of supplies being shipped to Timor Leste following severe flooding in the country at the Portuguese Timorese Social Club, Marrara, NT, Australia, April 20, 2021. Marines attached to MRF-D and members of the Australian Defence Force volunteered to load flood relief supplies donated by the local Darwin community that will be shipped to aid the country of Timor Leste. U.S. Marine Corps community engagements in the Northern Territory and throughout the country add depth to our relationship with Australia and highlight the shared values between our nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Lydia Gordon)