Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem (UxS IBP) 21

The Sea Hawk and Sea Hunter medium displacement unmanned surface vessels operate near Naval Base Point Loma for the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem 21 (UxS IBP 21), April 20. UxS IBP 21 integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into the operational scenarios to generate warfighting advantages.
|04.20.2021
|04.20.2021 21:02
|B-Roll
|791583
|210420-N-UV609-578
|DOD_108294927
|00:01:04
|CA, US
|0
|0
