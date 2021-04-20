Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem (UxS IBP) 21

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class David Mora 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    The Sea Hawk and Sea Hunter medium displacement unmanned surface vessels operate near Naval Base Point Loma for the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem 21 (UxS IBP 21), April 20. UxS IBP 21 integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into the operational scenarios to generate warfighting advantages.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 21:02
    Location: CA, US

    This work, Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem (UxS IBP) 21, by PO1 David Mora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

