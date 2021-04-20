Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    President Biden and Vice President Harris Address the Nation on the Derek Chauvin Trial Verdict

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden and Vice President Harris Address the Nation on the Derek Chauvin Trial Verdict

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 22:52
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 791581
    Filename: DOD_108294821
    Length: 00:13:51
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden and Vice President Harris Address the Nation on the Derek Chauvin Trial Verdict, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    President Biden
    Derek Chauvin trial
    Vice President Harris

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT